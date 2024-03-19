Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

