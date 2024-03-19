Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 46,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 134,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,858,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

