Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.6% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.