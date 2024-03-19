Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

