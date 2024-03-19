Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,067.5% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,460,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,851,000 after acquiring an additional 356,118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

