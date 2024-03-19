Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3,419.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $330,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $145.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

