Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLPF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Vanquis Banking Group has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

