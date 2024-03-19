Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.81.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $5,853,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,756,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,779 shares of company stock valued at $19,680,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

