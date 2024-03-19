Velo3D (VLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velo3D Stock Performance

Shares of VLD stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.97. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Velo3D by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,792,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 220,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 816,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Velo3D by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velo3D by 22.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 114,139 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.