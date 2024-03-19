Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $35.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

VERX stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $191,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $469,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $191,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,616.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $5,260,682.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,165,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,348,345.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,779 shares of company stock worth $8,365,305. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 637,075 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 2,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 266,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

