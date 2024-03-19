Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.38.

NYSE VRT opened at $77.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.54%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

