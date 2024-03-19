VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $161,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

USTB stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

