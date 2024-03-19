VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $61.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $981.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1,151.24 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.2634 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -5,099.29%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

