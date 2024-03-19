Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $100.00 at BTIG Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VKTX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.