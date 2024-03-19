Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.62

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.62 and traded as high as $10.32. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 156,698 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 1.2 %

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $165.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $44,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,401.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $52,472. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

