Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Carrie Lee Kirby Sells 72,748 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vistra Stock Up 1.5 %

VST opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

