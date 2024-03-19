Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Earl Sibley Purchases 13 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Earl Sibley purchased 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,208 ($15.38) per share, for a total transaction of £157.04 ($199.92).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Earl Sibley acquired 15 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.27) per share, with a total value of £144.60 ($184.09).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,210 ($15.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,676.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,010.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 885.72. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 621.69 ($7.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,235 ($15.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

