Vitru (VTRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru Price Performance

Shares of VTRU opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Vitru has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

Get Vitru alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the second quarter worth $1,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 4,544.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,307 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 12.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the second quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.