Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 787,172 Shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) by 772.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,172 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 4.90% of Chijet Motor worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CJET. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chijet Motor in the second quarter worth $930,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Chijet Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chijet Motor during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chijet Motor Trading Up 18.4 %

NASDAQ:CJET opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Chijet Motor Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

