Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 92,410 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 342.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.57% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $43.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.