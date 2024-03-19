Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 98,144 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Primo Water worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Primo Water by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Primo Water by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

