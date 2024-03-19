Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

