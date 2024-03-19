Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 87.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 501,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE EPC opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

