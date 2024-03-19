Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Soleno Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,523,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $9,471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $377,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,160,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,563,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SLNO opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of -1.53. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $53.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $122,054.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

