Walleye Trading LLC Buys 6,408 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,147,000 after buying an additional 769,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Frontdoor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Frontdoor by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,749 shares during the period.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

