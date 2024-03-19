Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 62,495 Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 62,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMBU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 28.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $1,472,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does do not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

