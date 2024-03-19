Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Lowered by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $347.27 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

