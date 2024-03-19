Waycross Investment Management Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

GOOG stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $138.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

