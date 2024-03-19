Waycross Investment Management Co Has $1.06 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.2% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

RTX opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

