Waycross Investment Management Co Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waycross Investment Management Co cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.9% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $385.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.