Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 1,248 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Waycross Investment Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

COWZ stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

