Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 386 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waycross Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $7,458,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 148,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 77,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,790,993 shares of company stock valued at $781,390,056. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

