Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 485 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Waycross Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for about 2.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $127.61.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.