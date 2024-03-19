Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 690 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Waycross Investment Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Lear were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 58.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $140.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

