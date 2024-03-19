Waycross Investment Management Co Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Waycross Investment Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics makes up 2.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of STLD opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.42.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

