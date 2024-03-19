Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $734,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $246,906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,510,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 356,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.65.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

