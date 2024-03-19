Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 3,211 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.4 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

