Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

