Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Block by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 471.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQ

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,701,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.