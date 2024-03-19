Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

