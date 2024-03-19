Wealth Management Partners LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

