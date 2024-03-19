Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS USMV opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

