Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $1,803,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 22.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 574.9% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.2 %

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

