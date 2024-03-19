Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

