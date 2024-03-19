Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 544.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MGM opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.