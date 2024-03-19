Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $323,000 Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXI opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $137.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $428.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

