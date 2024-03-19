Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.00.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $513.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $583.38 and a 200-day moving average of $573.74. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

