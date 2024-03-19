Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 247,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,266,000 after purchasing an additional 237,478 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $762.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $724.65 billion, a PE ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $711.51 and a 200-day moving average of $627.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.