Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $630.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $641.79 and its 200 day moving average is $583.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

