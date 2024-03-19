Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $191,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after buying an additional 3,494,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Toast by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toast by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,219 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $364,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,642. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TOST opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

